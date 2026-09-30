Three Tankers Hit Tuesday In Hormuz - Maritime Agency
A crude oil tanker, LNG tanker and a third vessel had each "been struck by an unknown projectile", the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said, without elaborating.
The Strait of Hormuz is currently at the centre of the Middle East war between Iran and the United States.
Around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the strategic shipping lane before the war.
But since the conflict broke out, Tehran has been blocking the passage of commercial ships, firing on vessels it accuses of unauthorised crossings.
Washington has responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports in an effort to prevent Tehran from exporting its oil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment