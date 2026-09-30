Netanyahu Hugs Passenger Who Saved Pilot, Tackled Attacker Aboard Flydubai Flight Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv reportedly escaped catastrophe when one of the pilots allegedly tried to stab his colleague. Amid the altercation in the cockpit, Israel's i24 News reported that the attacking pilot tried to crash the plane. The flight was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia successfully.

Netanyahu meets blood-soaked man who saved pilot

Amid this, a heroic effort was made by passengers who managed to subdue the alleged attacker, saving the injured pilot. One among them was seen meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a viral video, Netanyahu is seen talking to the man. The man was wearing his blood-soaked T-shirt while sharing a hug with the PM.

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Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What incident occurred on FlyDubai flight FZ1073?⌵

On FlyDubai flight FZ1073, a violent altercation broke out in the cockpit where the co-pilot stabbed the captain, leading to a dramatic loss of altitude before the flight was successfully diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

2Why did FlyDubai flight FZ1073 make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia?⌵

The flight made an emergency landing due to an altercation between the pilots, during which one pilot attempted to stab the other and reportedly tried to crash the plane.

3How did passengers intervene during the altercation on FlyDubai flight FZ1073?⌵

Passengers intervened by subduing the attacking co-pilot, with reports of them tying him up using multimedia headphones, allowing the remaining crew to regain control of the aircraft.

4Who is the pilot involved in the stabbing incident on FlyDubai flight FZ1073?⌵

The pilot who was stabbed is Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national working for FlyDubai, while the co-pilot who allegedly attacked him is identified as an Omani national.

5What have authorities said about the motive behind the cockpit altercation on FlyDubai flight FZ1073?⌵

The exact motive behind the altercation remains unclear as investigations are ongoing, but it is reported that one pilot attempted to damage the aircraft's systems, leading to serious security concerns.

What happened

The incident took place on Wednesday on FlyDubai flight FZ1073. According to Times of Israel, the flight carried about 180 passengers when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the other pilot. Reportedly, after the stabbing, the flight lost control, briefly diving 17,000 feet in under a minute.

The Israeli media outlet added that two off-duty pilots reportedly took charge after the co-pilot, an Omani national, had been incapacitated by Israeli passengers after entering the cockpit.

| Pilot fight sparks hijacking scare: Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight diverted Passengers recall attack

Tzvika Manes, CEO of Bank Leumi's underwriting arm Barak Leumi, was among the passengers who reportedly subdued the attacker.

“My younger daughter was in the bathroom, and my wife heard sounds in the cockpit,” he told the Kan public broadcaster, as quoted by Times of Israel.

“Another team member entered the cockpit and saw the stabbing and threw him out. Three of us jumped on him with all our strength and tied him up with the multimedia headphones; that's how we subdued him," he added further.

A passenger identified as Daniel, who was also travelling on the FlyDubai flight, told Channel 12 news,“Suddenly I heard a struggle. Something like a fight coming from the cockpit."

“The door was slightly ajar, and I saw an attempt to push someone out. Then three Israelis who were sitting behind me came to see what was happening, and the plane suddenly went into a very steep dive, nose down, with a very intense spin.

“From what I understood, a copilot stabbed the captain, and once they subdued the attacker, there were two other pilots on the plane, and they took control,” he said.

“The spinning stopped. It took some - I don't know, it felt like an eternity, but I think it was two minutes, at least two or three minutes, during which the plane was simply diving and spinning like crazy,” Daniel recalled, adding,“It felt like, that's it. It's over. September 11 is happening again.”

An investigation has been launched. The motivation or cause behind the incident remains unknown.