LEDVANCE and WESCO Deliver Turnkey Lighting Upgrade for Toyota Brossard

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 30,000-square-foot Quebec facility now enjoys brighter, safer, more efficient lighting and Bluetooth controls, with nearly $15,000 in projected annual savings Mississauga, ON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Goal: To upgrade the outdated mix of metal halide, T8 and T5 fluorescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps at Toyota's Quebec Regional Office in Brossard, Canada with high-performing, energy-efficient, long-lasting, and low-maintenance lighting luminaires and controls from leading LED manufacturer LEDVANCE Products Installed: 454 LEDVANCE UFO High Bay Luminaires, 4- and 8-foot Architectural Linear Luminaires, T8 LED Tubes, Volumetric Troffers, LED Panels, Retrofit Downlights, and Wrap Luminaires along with a range of lighting controls Benefits:

The LEDVANCE luminaires' powerful lumen output and uniform distribution created a brighter environment, reduced shadows, improved technician visibility in the workshop, and enhanced safety throughout the Toyota Brossard facility

LEDVANCE's lighting and control solutions will deliver nearly $15,000 in energy and maintenance cost savings to Toyota Brossard every year and fully support Toyota's company-wide mission to be carbon neutral by 2050

Based on Toyota Brossard's usage level, the new lighting system's 50,000-hour lifespan should serve the facility well for the next 20 years

The upgrade involved a simple one-for-one changeout and LEDVANCE LEDs were easy to install

Incorporation of a range of LEDVANCE LINKTM Bluetooth® low energy mesh technology controls as well as PIR motion sensors, high bay and ceiling-mount sensors, smart wall switches, and 12v power packs and control components will enhance occupant control and comfort and enable additional energy savings, all with the simple click of a button Thanks to their high efficiency and DLC 5.1 Premium certification by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), the project's LEDVANCE solutions were eligible for a nearly $5,000 rebate from local utility Hydro Quebec, accelerating the project's already-attractive payback period

Located 15 minutes from Montreal, Toyota's Quebec Regional Office in Brossard, Canada houses a first-floor training and service area, and second-floor offices where financial services and dealer network operations are conducted. With environmental sustainability representing a core pillar of Toyota's mission, the Brossard location has long been committed to embracing products and practices that conserve energy and reduce waste, both internally as well as within their supply chain. So when inconsistent and outdated lighting throughout their building was found to be driving excessive energy and maintenance costs and no longer met Toyota's brand standards or sustainability goals, the management team in Brossard embarked on a lighting upgrade in 2025. And thanks to their selection of a full suite of high-performing lighting and control solutions from leading LED manufacturer LEDVANCE, Toyota's Brossard facility will now enjoy the benefits of more efficient and low-maintenance illumination for years to come.

The Situation

In support of Toyota's goals around modernization, operational efficiency, sustainability, and employee safety and comfort, the Brossard team welcomed and agreed to pursue a lighting upgrade within their two-story, 30,000-square-foot building's offices, meeting and training rooms, corridors, stairwells, storage facilities, and full-service workshop and garage area in Fall 2025.

“Our previous lighting system consisted of a mix of aging, inconsistent, and high-maintenance luminaires, including metal halide high bays in our garage and workshop, T8 and T5 fluorescent lamps in our corridors, stairwells, offices, and storage spaces, and compact fluorescent and halogen lamps in our conference rooms and common areas,” shared Toyota Regional Sales Manager Martin Drolet. “As a result, we experienced frequent burnouts, lumen depreciation, buzzing, and colour shifting as the lamps aged, which created safety concerns in stairwells and poor visibility in the workshop and elsewhere. In addition, the many different lamp types we used created maintenance and stocking concerns and the lamps' always-on operation led to a great deal of wasted energy.”

Uxbridge, Ontario-based interior design and project coordinator Andrea Doak, who oversees Toyota Brossard's in-house design and project coordination efforts, agreed.

“We always want to ensure that we're consuming energy efficiently and using and reusing materials responsibly to keep as much out of landfills as possible,” Doak said. “This lighting upgrade represented yet another arm of Toyota's company-wide commitment to sustainability.”

To ensure the best outcome possible, the Toyota team started their project by connecting with the lighting experts at LEDVANCE.

“I'd met Andrea a few years earlier and done some lighting work for Toyota, and she kept us in mind as the Brossard facility proceeded with this upgrade,” shared Yasmin Navid, LEDVANCE's Mississagua, Ontario-based Senior Sales Representative. “To help simplify the project for the Toyota team, I suggested that we pull in our electrical distributor partner WESCO to enable us to provide Toyota with a turnkey solution and all-in-one pricing, and Andrea welcomed the approach and gave us the go-ahead.”

The Solution

Following discussions with managers and a thorough evaluation of Toyota Brossard's spaces and lighting needs, the team agreed on a new lighting system featuring a range of high-performing LEDVANCE solutions. These included LEDVANCE's UFO High Bay Luminaires for their garage and workshop -- both high-ceiling spaces where occupants need powerful illumination in order to see detail -- as well as sleek and modern 4- and 8-foot Architectural Linear Value Luminaires T8 LED Tubes, LED Panels, Retrofit Downlights, Volumetric Troffers Wrap

“In total, the project involved the installation of 454 new LEDVANCE luminaires throughout the facility, from LED panels to linear architectural, downlight, high bay, and even outdoor lighting solutions,” said Navid, who noted that lighting controls were also incorporated into the system to enhance occupant comfort and control and further boost the system's operational efficiency.

“Previously, on-off controls controlled some aspects of the facility's lighting from all the way on the other side of the building, so we integrated wireless lighting controls into the new system so that building occupants had greater access and could easily increase or dim down luminaires to the levels they deemed appropriate for more or less brightness, ambience, and/or energy savings,” Navid said.

“Many smaller offices, closets, and janitorial spaces in the facility aren't continuously occupied, so we tried to maximize efficiency by integrating different LEDVANCE controls, all while harvesting the amount of daylight present because the building contains some very large windows,” added Florent Balsez, Senior Business Development Associate at WESCO Energy Solutions' Brossard office. “We commissioned the settings and all scenes are now pre-set so that occupants can easily access or change them remotely with the simple click of a button.”

Ultimately, the use of a range of LEDVANCE LED luminaires along with BLE (“Bluetooth low energy”) controls, a wireless communication technology that enables devices to communicate with each other over short distances while consuming minimal power, as well as PIR motion sensors, high bay and ceiling-mount sensors, smart wall switches, and 12v power packs and control components gave Toyota Brossard a modern, automated, and energy-efficient lighting ecosystem.

The Results

Following the installation of their new LEDVANCE LED luminaires and occupancy-based controls over a two-week period in September 2025, Toyota Brossard has been thrilled with the results of their upgrade, which will drive nearly $15,000 in energy and maintenance cost savings every year for the estimated 20-year lifespan of the system. Toyota Brossard also received a $4,500 rebate from local utility Hydro Quebec, which will further reduce the project's already-attractive payback period.

In addition to the economic benefits of the upgrade, lighting quality has also been elevated throughout the building, as the luminaires' bright light output and uniform distribution has reduced shadows, improved technician visibility in the workshop, and enhanced safety throughout the facility while creating a modern, professional aesthetic that fully aligns with Toyota's brand.

“We used to have to add accessory lighting in the past, especially in our offices,”Toyota's Drolet said,“but these and all of the other spaces on our two floors are so much brighter than before, and our new dimmers allow us to adjust the lighting intensity to whatever level we choose for maximum comfort.”

“LEDVANCE's professional team did a great job of addressing and modernizing our legacy lighting and control system and everything is working well,” Drolet continued. “We want to leave no stone unturned in support of Toyota's drive to be carbon neutral by 2050, and our lighting upgrade has made great strides towards that goal.”

“Yasmin at LEDVANCE and Florent at WESCO were both extremely responsive and knowledgeable and we look forward to working with them again,” added Toyota's Andrea Doak.

According to WESCO's Florent Balsez, Toyota's investment in LEDVANCE technology is one of the best decisions they could make.

“I love the look of Toyota's new LEDVANCE luminaires, especially the architectural linear luminaires, and this new lighting system will serve the Toyota team well,” Balsez said. “As a distributor, we always need to be competitive and LEDVANCE offers the complete package – from innovative, high-quality products to a renowned brand/industry reputation and outstanding sales and technical representatives at a good value. Ultimately, LEDVANCE has it all.”

“It was a joy to see how Toyota's space came to life after the lighting upgrade and we sincerely thank Martin, Andrea, and Toyota for bringing us to the table and putting their trust in us,” confirmed LEDVANCE's Navid of the successful upgrade. “LEDVANCE, WESCO, and Toyota are all renowned and well-established companies, and we look forward to working with them again and to continuing to evolve together.”

Attachments



LEDVANCE and WESCO Deliver Turnkey Lighting Upgrade for Toyota Brossard LEDVANCE and WESCO Deliver Turnkey Lighting Upgrade for Toyota Brossard

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