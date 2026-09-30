British International School Of Charlotte Ranked Among North Carolina's Top Private Schools In 2027 Niche Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) School ranks #2 in the Charlotte area and #3 in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British International School of Charlotte (BISC) has been recognized as one of North Carolina's top private schools in Niche's 2027 Best Schools Rankings, earning a ranking of #2 Best Private K-12 School in the Charlotte area and #3 Best Private K-12 School in North Carolina.

The rankings reflect BISC's continued commitment to academic excellence, personalized learning, and preparing students to thrive in an increasingly global world. For families, they provide independent recognition of the high-quality educational experience students receive every day.

BISC's 2027 Niche rankings include:



#2 Best Private K-12 School in the Charlotte Area

#2 Best Private High School in the Charlotte Area

#2 Best College Prep Private High School in the Charlotte Area #3 Best Private K-12 School in North Carolina



"Being recognized among the top private schools in both Charlotte and North Carolina is a proud moment for our entire community," said Liam Strachan, Principal at British International School of Charlotte. "These rankings reflect the dedication of our students, families, teachers and staff, all of whom contribute to the vibrant learning environment that makes BISC such a special place. While rankings are only one measure of success, we are pleased to see our commitment to academic excellence, personalized learning and global citizenship recognized in this way."

BISC combines strong academic outcomes with a truly international educational experience. As part of Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools, students benefit from personalized learning and opportunities that extend beyond the classroom, including collaborations with world-leading organizations such as MIT, The Juilliard School and UNICEF.

The rankings also reflect significant progress over the past year. BISC rose from #9 to #2 among private K-12 schools in the Charlotte area and from #26 to #3 in North Carolina, further reinforcing its growing reputation among families seeking a high-quality private education.

The Niche Best Schools Rankings are among the most widely referenced school rankings in the United States. They combine data from the U.S. Department of Education with reviews from students, parents and alumni, alongside measures including academic performance, college readiness, teacher quality and student experience.

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, British International School of Charlotte serves students from preschool through high school and welcomes families from around the world. The school's diverse, globally minded community helps students develop the confidence, knowledge and character to succeed at leading universities and make a positive impact in the world.

About British International School of Charlotte

British International School of Charlotte is a leading private international school serving students from preschool through high school. Part of the Nord Anglia Education family of schools, BISC combines academic excellence with personalized learning and global opportunities that inspire students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organization, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to .

Media Contact:

Christine Boulanger

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(704) 341-3236 ext. 105

British International School of Charlotte

