Priority Tax Relief Mobilizes Dedicated Resolution Teams To Support Taxpayers Facing Record IRS Backlogs Ahead Of Oct. 15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As massive agency workforce cuts push IRS call answer rates down to 21%, expedited representation aims to help taxpayers bypass severe delays.

Spokane, WA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Tax Relief today announced the expansion of its expedited direct-representation services to assist individuals and businesses facing unresolved tax liabilities ahead of the October 15 extension deadline. With recent IRS cost-cutting measures eliminating roughly 25% to 30% of the federal tax workforce, taxpayers are encountering historic wait times and unreturned calls. In response, Priority Tax Relief is deploying dedicated tax resolution strategies to help clients negotiate relief and protect their financial standing before deadline penalties compound.







IRS downsizing has left desks empty.

The reduction in the IRS workforce has led to a number of consequences, including substantial losses in federal revenue and massive delays for taxpayers attempting to resolve their tax debt. In fact, the IRS answered just 21% of calls in the most recent filing season, down from 25% in the previous year. This is quite worrying, considering that the October 15th Tax Extension deadline is quickly approaching. Luckily, taxpayers in debt can speed up the resolution process by utilizing professional tax relief services, such as those provided by Priority Tax Relief.

“It's just not fair. These are hard working people just trying to solve their tax issues, and the IRS has them on the back burner.” says Robert Humphrey, CEO of Priority Tax Relief.“With our direct line to the IRS, we're able to obtain relief for our clients as quickly as possible, so they can start rebuilding their financial health.”

As the IRS continues to navigate reduced staffing and mounting backlogs, taxpayers with outstanding debt can't afford to wait for the agency to catch up. Every month spent in limbo can mean additional penalties, accruing interest, and mounting financial stress. Priority Tax Relief encourages anyone struggling with tax debt to act now rather than risk falling further behind in an increasingly strained system.

About Priority Tax Relief

In the complex finance and taxation world, our tax resolution firm offers unique expertise, client-focused service, and cutting-edge technology. Our diverse team of enrolled agents, CPAs, tax attorneys, and tax preparers collaborate to deliver customized tax resolution strategies for various tax issues. We operate with integrity, adhering to high ethical standards, fostering trust with clients and regulatory authorities. Our unique combination of expertise, innovative approach, and dedication to client success positions our tax resolution firm as a reliable partner for individuals and businesses facing tax challenges, providing exceptional service and delivering outstanding results.

Press Inquiries

Ben Lund

Ben [at] risemkg.com

