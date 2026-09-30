INVESTOR ALERT: Honeywell Aerospace Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses May Seek To Lead Class Action Lawsuit Before November 23, 2026 Deadline, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces - HONA

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Honeywell Aerospace class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Honeywell Aerospace manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry.

The Honeywell Aerospace class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a small percentage of Honeywell Aerospace's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (ii) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (iv) Honeywell Aerospace was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Honeywell Aerospace's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Honeywell Aerospace class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 5, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace announced second quarter 2026 earnings, reporting that net income fell 70% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year-over-year. Further, Honeywell Aerospace slashed its full year 2026 guidance, including a reduction in expected year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth from 7%-10% to flat-to-3%. On this news, the price of Honeywell Aerospace stock fell more than 23%.

Then, on September 1, 2026, the complaint alleges that the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Honeywell Aerospace agreed to“Pay Over $2M to Settle False Claims Act Allegations of Failing to Comply with Cybersecurity Requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense Contract.” On this news, the price of Honeywell Aerospace stock fell further.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Honeywell Aerospace common stock on the open market during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Honeywell Aerospace class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Honeywell Aerospace class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Honeywell Aerospace class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Honeywell Aerospace class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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