Autism Theater Project Brings The Voice Inside Into The National Conversation On Mental Health

Limitless Live in Los Angeles

Gena Sims, Founder/Executive Director of The Autism Theatre Project

- Gena SimsCALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As America confronts concerns surrounding mental health and the future of our children, Autism Theater Project, Inc. (ATP) is bringing a creative perspective to the conversation through its television series, The Voice Inside.ATP will bring The Voice Inside to Hollywood on October 23, 2026, with LIMITLESS LIVE featuring The Voice Inside, an evening of film, music and inspiration featuring gifted artists with and without autism at the Hudson Theatre, sharing how our limits can make us limitless.Founded in Miami, Florida, by performer, producer and educator Gena Sims, ATP creates original television, theater and music alongside professional opportunities for people with autism and related conditions. Its message: Everyone has a voice, no matter their mode of communication.The Voice Inside was created in response to a terrible tragedy. In May 2020, former ATP student Alejandro Ripley was drowned by his mother in Miami, Florida. In the wake of his death, Sims felt an even greater urgency to create productions that illustrate the potential of all children to lead fulfilling adult lives. The Voice Inside inspires hope in people of all abilities while contributing to conversations about mental health.The broader work of Autism Theater Project was inspired by Sims' younger sister, an autistic young woman with limited speech and a powerful perspective. Homeschooling her reinforced Sims' belief that students of all abilities can accomplish phenomenal things when given the right tools, environment and opportunities. Her story also inspired ATP's first stage production, In the Life of a Child.For generations, people with disabilities have had gifts, ideas and stories to share that were often overlooked or told by others. The Voice Inside seeks to help shift that dynamic by giving neurodivergent artists opportunities to shape stories themselves that connect with mainstream audiences. The series explores grief, trauma, anxiety, depression, isolation, financial hardship and other challenges Generation Z faces, while emphasizing hope, self-actualization and the inner voice that can help us seek help when needed and gain the strength to build our own path.Three episodes of The Voice Inside have aired on South Florida PBS, with more episodes in development. The series brings together artists with and without autism from different backgrounds and countries, including autistic playwright Matteo Esposito of Canada, whose personal story inspired the series, and collaborators in the Philippines.The pilot has received international recognition, including Best TV Show Pilot awards from the Los Angeles International Short Film Festival and the Niagara Canada International Film Festival, along with finalist and official-selection honors from additional film festivals.ATP's educational programs extend this mission into schools and communities, using theater and performance to help students with and without autism develop communication, empathy, confidence and creative skills while pursuing their highest potential. Most recently, ATP led a drama workshop at Dr. Joaquín García High School in West Palm Beach in support of its production of Mockingbird, which features an autistic protagonist.“Have faith in your students. You inspire them to have faith in themselves, and then the magic happens,” Sims said.ATP has been featured by NBC6, South Florida PBS, the Miami Herald, Different Brains and Carnegie Mellon University, among others. Its work has received support from YoungArts, the National Society of Arts and Letters, McDonald's Golden Grant, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Alexander Montessori School, Carrollton School for Girls, Jean-Paul Michellepis, and others.To purchase tickets, please visit:For more information about Autism Theater Project and The Voice Inside, visit AutismTheaterProject.

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Autism Theater Project Brings The Voice Inside Into the National Conversation on Mental Health News Provided By Relations September 30, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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