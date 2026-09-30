Pathventure Launches A Story-Led Platform For Real-World Group Experiences

New organizer platform helps HR teams, schools, PTAs, tourism organizations, and private hosts turn real locations into guided interactive adventures.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alaeddin LLC today announced the launch of Pathventure, an interactive storytelling platform that helps organizers turn real-world locations into guided, chapter-based experiences. Instead of handing participants a static itinerary, map, or checklist, Pathventure gives organizers a way to create structured experiences with place-based prompts, checkpoints, map handoffs, progress, and live operational tools.Pathventure is designed for the people responsible for making an event work: HR teams and facilitators running offsites, school and PTA organizers creating orientations and family events, tourism offices and destination partners building visitor experiences, and private hosts planning birthdays, reunions, Halloween events, and custom adventures.“A great experience should not feel like a list of stops,” said Haz Alaeddin, founder of Alaeddin LLC.“Pathventure helps an organizer turn a real place into a story people can move through together-while keeping the organizer in control of the details that matter.”From locations to chaptersOrganizers can build an experience around places they already know: a campus, downtown district, museum area, neighborhood, park, waterfront, heritage site, or event venue. Pathventure supports checkpoints, prompts, media, proof moments, team or solo play, map handoffs, timing, progress, and organizer-operated live tools for approvals and eligible recovery.The platform is intended to support a range of use cases, including:- HR and team-building: Structured offsites, onboarding missions, and collaborative challenges that give teams a reason to move, notice, and work together.Schools, universities, and PTAs: Orientation experiences, campus discovery, welcome weeks, family events, and supervised community missions.- Tourism offices, cultural organizations, and destination operators: Story-led city trails, seasonal activations, heritage experiences, and visitor routes that help people encounter a place with more context than a list of pins.- One-off private events: Birthdays, reunions, Halloween walks, family gatherings, and custom local adventures built around the people and places that matter to the host.Pathventure does not replace local route planning, venue permissions, safety review, or organizer judgment. Organizers remain responsible for testing routes, confirming access, following local rules, and making appropriate decisions for their participants. Pathventure provides the platform layer for structuring and operating the experience.Built for organizers, not generic route listsPathventure combines an Organizer workspace, a Player experience, and organizer-operated Ops tools. Players join with a code, follow the current chapter, complete checkpoints, and unlock the next part of the experience. Organizers can manage event timing, participant progress, approvals, standings where appropriate, and recovery for eligible stuck participants.The company is also developing a Founding Creator Program for local and travel creators who want to turn an existing route, neighborhood, or place-based story into an interactive experience their audience can follow.“The product is designed to make local knowledge more playable,” Alaeddin said.“A facilitator, tourism team, teacher, host, or creator already understands the place and the people. Pathventure helps them shape that knowledge into an experience with a beginning, middle, and ending.”Pathventure is available at . Organizers can start with a free pilot and explore plans for recurring and one-time hosted experiences.About PathventurePathventure is an interactive storytelling platform from Alaeddin LLC. It helps organizers turn real-world locations into guided, story-led experiences for teams, students, visitors, families, and event attendees. The platform supports organizer-created checkpoints, prompts, media, map handoffs, player progress, and live operational visibility for structured hosted experiences.For more information, visit or contact....

Haz Alaeddin

Alaeddin LLC

+1 213-973-9687

email us here

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Pathventure Launches a Story-Led Platform for Real-World Group Experiences News Provided By Pivotal Point Marketing (PPM) September 30, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry



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