MY.GAMES' New Mobile Title, Hunting Rivals, Passes $3 Million In Revenue And 3 Million Installs

Hunting Rivals Is A Multiplayer First-Person Hunting And Sniper Simulator Featuring A Genre-First 6-Player PvP Competition Format

NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MY, a leading international video game developer and publisher, introduces its new mobile game, Hunting Rivals, a free-to-play multiplayer first-person hunting and sniper simulator launched in May 2026. Since its launch, the game has generated over $3 million in revenue, surpassed 3 million installs, and reached 1 million monthly active users (MAU).

Hunting Rivals takes players across striking wilderness environments around the world, from the African savanna to dense forests filled with a wide range of wildlife. Players can track and hunt animals including lions, African buffalo, warthogs, moose, bears, silver foxes, wolves and more. Dynamic animal behavior and varied hunting scenarios help ensure that each encounter feels unique.

Developed as the definitive hunting“super app,” Hunting Rivals brings together a broad ecosystem of competitive and accessible game modes designed for different types of players, expanding the experience beyond traditional hunting gameplay. At the core of the game is a new approach to competition, featuring engaging 6-player PvP matches where players can put their speed, accuracy and hunting skills to the test.

“We wanted Hunting Rivals to make competitive hunting games more social and engaging. Social interaction and friendly competition are at the heart of the experience, making it easy for players to invite friends, and challenge each other in direct duels. We're seeing players compete together, share their experiences and become part of the growing community,” said Aliaksandr Sabaleuski, Lead Product Manager, Hunting Rivals, MY.

Regular content updates will continue to expand the world of Hunting Rivals with new regions, locations, animals, gear and gameplay opportunities, giving players even more ways to explore, compete, and hone their hunting skills.

About MY

MY is a leading international publisher and developer with offices in Europe and beyond, and over one billion registered users worldwide. The company develops games for mobile, PC and console platforms. War Robots, Hustle Castle, Rush Royale, Left to Survive, and many other games are produced by MY. The company unites over a dozen development studios, and a strong team of specialists working together from across the globe. For more information, please visit .

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MY' New Mobile Title, Hunting Rivals, Passes $3 Million in Revenue and 3 Million Installs News Provided By MY September 30, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology, Telecommunications



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