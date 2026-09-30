Eritrea: Effort To Introduce Small And Productive Farms Plots

The Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Southern Red Sea Region reported that strong effort is being exerted to introduce small and productive farm plots system. The report was made at a meeting organized in the port city of Assab.

Noting that the small and productive farm plots system is aimed at to ensure nutritious food through collecting abundant harvest both in quality and quantity and thereby improve the livelihoods of farmers, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the region, urged on administrations at all levels to strengthen role and participation in its implementation.

Mr. Yoel Yonas, chairman of the small and productive farm plot program at the Ministry of Agriculture, noting on the importance of strengthened role and participation of all partners in the fully introduction of the program, said that the program includes bee, poultry and dairy farming.

He also called on exemplary farmers to share their experiences to fellow farmers as well as to play due role in the effort to raise the awareness of the public.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.