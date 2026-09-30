Uganda: 'Audit Lubowa Hospital Project, Allow Mps Visit'

Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth has underscored the importance of Parliament's oversight role, noting that Members of Parliament must conduct adequate inspections of government programmes and projects to ensure public resources are used effectively.

The Speaker's comments came after the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, raised concerns over the limited access to carry out oversight at ongoing works on the International Specialised Hospital of Uganda (ISHU) in Lubowa, Wakiso district.

Ssenyonyi observed that although government has already committed Shs1.5 trillion to the hospital project, following numerous funding approvals by Parliament during the budgeting process, legislators have not been granted access to observe the developments.

“Parliament has tried to inquire into this project but we have been turned away several times. I got extremely bothered when the then Minister for Health was also locked outside of those premises. How acceptable is this? The Minister of Health is supposed to supervise this project,” Ssenyonyi said during the House sitting on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

He also proposed an audit of the project, noting that the hospital design was changed, which he said could have impacted on the requirement for more funding to see the project to its completion.

“Can we have an audit into this project so that we know what is happening there? They keep setting deadlines they cannot meet. They have said by December of this year, it will be ready but I doubt that will be the case because they have moved that date seven times. We want to know why is it shrouded in mystery,” Ssenyonyi said.

He said that the Auditor General, an officer of Parliament, who last audited the project in 2022, indicated then that there had not been full accountability for all the money received. He wondered whether the Auditor General has also been locked out since 2022.

Speaker Oboth gave a directive to the Office of the Auditor General to audit the project, and that the LOP and his team be granted access to monitor the works at the site.

“My guidance as the Speaker is that accountability must be upheld. The highest most respected person in this country is audited by Auditor General and the committees here. It gives me great fear, if an investor comes here, and we make arguments with them that whatever they do, we cannot look at it,” Oboth said.

He added that,“And should the Lubowa hospital team refuse, then Oboth Oboth, the Speaker of Parliament will lead a delegation there. They are doing a great job and probably do not want to be disturbed, but you cannot take a visit at a site as disturbance.”

The Minister for Health, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi said a clause in the project contract gives limitations on access to the construction site.

“I was told that the contract which was made has provisions which have stringent propositions on how to access the site, and I have called for reconsideration of the contract. We are also making arrangements to ensure that Members of Parliament carry out their oversight role,” Baryomunsi said.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng acknowledged the delay in completion of the project, but added that it has made substantial progress.

“To date, the construction is almost at 70 per cent. Training of the specialists to run the facility is ongoing, and procurement of hospital equipment is being carried out,” Aceng said.

She noted that the supervision of the project was moved from the Ministry of Health to the Office of the Prime Minister, adding that an update on the project will be given at an appropriate time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.