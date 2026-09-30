Ghana And Saudi Arabia Discuss Investment In Railway Development And Energy Infrastructure

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto held a bilateral meeting last week in New York with the esteemed Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, focused on advancing the impressive relations between their two countries, particularly in the areas of railway development and energy infrastructure.

The Ministers agreed to forge closer ties on a number of continental priority issues as Ghana prepares to take over the Chair of the African Union.

Ghana and Saudi Arabia will accelerate high-level engagements towards increasing investments and supporting His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama's transformative Reset Agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.