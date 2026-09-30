Gujarat's 25Th 'Sanskrutik Van' To Open In Porbandar, Dedicated To Gandhi's 'Sarvodaya' Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) The Gujarat government will inaugurate the state's 25th 'Sanskrutik Van' (Cultural Forest), in Porbandar on October 1, marking another expansion of an initiative launched in 2004 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Spread across 14 hectares near Odadar village, the Rs 20-crore forest has been developed around the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly his concept of Sarvodaya, or the 'upliftment of all'.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the facility, which seeks to combine Gandhi's ideals with environmental conservation, local culture, recreation and public awareness.

The forest has been designed around themes, including truth, non-violence, peace, self-reliance, cleanliness, Gram Swaraj and sustainable living.

Its major sections include Mahatma Van, Satya Van, Ahinsa Van, Shanti Van, Sarvodaya Van, Gram Swaraj Eco-Village, Ayush Van, Barda Van Kunj, Matru Van, Rock Garden, Van Kavach and a Mission LiFE Garden.

At Swagatam Parisar, spread over about 3,200 square metres with around 1,200 saplings, visitors will be introduced to the contribution of ordinary citizens, including farmers, labourers, women and students, to the freedom struggle.

Mahatma Van presents Gandhi's journey from "Mohan to Mahatma" through stone murals, while Satya Van focuses on truth, integrity and ethics.

Ahinsa Van features an Ahinsa Stambh and murals depicting three major Satyagrahas led by Gandhi.

Shanti Van, spread over about 7,500 square metres with around 8,000 saplings, provides spaces for meditation, yoga and exercise and includes Hasta Mudras, Panchvatam and a stone-carved Shri Yantra.

Gram Swaraj, covering about 3,500 square metres, showcases rural lifestyles, traditional agricultural practices and local handicrafts, while Ayush Van highlights Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani and Homeopathy through medicinal plants, including Tulsi, Neem, Baheda, Bili, Drumstick and Jamun.

The 1,000-square-metre Krishna-Sudama Vatika contains a 3D artwork of Krishna and Sudama and murals depicting their childhood and reunion in Dwarka.

Matru Van, spread over about 2,300 square metres, features shade-giving, medicinal and fruit-bearing trees, along with sculptures depicting a mother and daughter planting a tree.

The Sea-View Garden offers views of the coastline, including sunrise and sunset, with palm trees and gazebos, while around 2,000 saplings have been planted there.

The Rock Garden, covering about 3,100 square metres, features natural stones, sculptures of Gandhi's Three Monkeys, a Vishwas Vruksh and a Global Peace sculpture.

A 1.5-hectare Van Kavach has been developed with about 18,000 saplings and includes a watchtower.

The Mission LiFE Garden promotes themes such as clean living, sustainable food systems and e-waste recycling, while the Sundial Plaza features a sundial that tells time through the sun's shadow.

About 1.25 lakh saplings have been planted across Sarvodaya Van, including native species such as Banyan, Peepal, Cluster Fig, Indian Beech and Almond, as well as coastal species, including Casuarina, Pilu, Portia Tree, Coconut and Kodia.

A natural play area has been created for visitors and a separate facility for Divyang Jan. The project also incorporates local livelihoods.

Artisans from Chingriya village will showcase traditionally handwoven shawls, while a cafeteria will serve local and traditional food and is intended to create self-employment opportunities for women and youth. A souvenir shop and other visitor amenities have also been provided.

The forest is intended to serve tourists, students and nature enthusiasts while presenting Gandhi's ideals to younger generations and highlighting Porbandar's historical identity.

Separately, the state government has allocated 89 vehicles costing Rs 11.20 crore to the Forest Department under various schemes this year.

Chief Minister Patel will flag off the vehicles during the programme.