ER Hails Sahil Jadhav's Twin Golds At Asian Games Plans Grand Welcome

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) The Eastern Railway (ER) has planned a grand welcome for Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, an employee under its principal chief material manager (PCMM), who won two archery golds at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan on Wednesday.

Sahil delivered a stellar performance in the Compound Mixed Team Archery Event, winning the gold medal alongside his team.

In addition to bringing home the top honour, this decisive victory officially secured India's quota spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Continuing his winning momentum, Sahil doubled his medal tally by claiming his second gold medal in the compound archery discipline.

The ER employee was congratulated by general manager Gitika Pandey.

She praised Sahil's brilliant performance, dedication, and precision on the international stage that brought immense glory to the nation and the Railways.

The Eastern Railway Sports Association (ERSA) and officials across the zone celebrated Sahil's landmark accomplishment, reaffirming ER's ongoing commitment to supporting and fostering world-class sporting talent.

The 25-year-old from Satara in Maharashtra now trains at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

He also underwent simulation training at Sonipat and also trained at an acclimatisation camp in Kurobe City in Japan before the tournament.

The ER has always nurtured archers who have done exceptionally well at the international level.

Some of the top names are L. Bombayla Devi, Dola Banerjee and Rahul Banerjee. All three are Arjuna Awardees and Bombayla Devi was also honoured with the Padma Shree.

The Zonal Railway maintains the Tirandaji Academy -- a modern training facility for archers -- at the Gholshapur Sports Complex in Behala, Kolkata.

The most talented then move to SAI for training.

Sahil's journey has been a difficult one. His parents sacrificed a lot to support him. He later worked as a ward boy in a hospital to fund himself.

Things improved after he was spotted and employed by ER as a junior clerk under the sports quota.

"Such nurturing provides a huge support for sportspersons. They no longer have to worry about their day to day requirements and can concentrate fully on the sport. The ER also facilitates training at its own institutions. It also provides for their advanced training at places like SAI," an official said.

The entire ER family is now waiting to give Jadhav a hero's welcome when he arrives in Kolkata.