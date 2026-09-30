Boomi Recognized As A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For API Management

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for API Management. We believe the recognition reflects Boomi's sustained investment in Boomi API Management as the governance layer enterprises use to turn fragmented APIs into a trusted foundation for AI.

Our Key Takeaways

Boomi has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for API Management. A complimentary copy of the report is available here. Boomi is also a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Integration Platform as a Service, where it has been named a Leader 12 consecutive times. Boomi API Management gives organizations one control plane for the full API lifecycle, with automatic discovery of APIs across distributed gateways - including shadow and zombie APIs - to create a single trusted inventory. Boomi API Management curates and exposes integrations and APIs as governed, MCP-enabled tools, centralizing every server in one vendor-agnostic registry so AI agents can consume enterprise systems safely.

"APIs are how AI actually reaches the systems that run a business, and that makes API management the difference between an AI pilot and an AI program," said Steve Lucas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Boomi. "We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in API management. Enterprises are no longer treating the API layer and the agent layer as separate problems, and they should not have to buy them separately either. Our customers govern both in one place, on one platform."

A Leader in Vision and Execution

Boomi API Management provides full lifecycle management of an organization's APIs, with natural language design, no-code build, robust policy enforcement for security and traffic control, and flexible deployment across Boomi, cloud, and third-party gateways. Security and quality scoring, API curation and productization, and real-time business analytics keep that inventory governed as it grows.

Boomi believes its position in this year's report reflects a shift in how enterprises buy: not standalone gateways, but universal governance across every gateway and provider, with the executive-level observability leaders need to make smarter API investment decisions.

Fueling Agentic Workflows

As organizations adopt AI agents, governed APIs become the mechanism by which those agents reach enterprise systems. Because Boomi API Management sits within the Boomi Enterprise Platform alongside Boomi Agentstudio, Boomi Data Hub, and Boomi Data Integration, enterprises can build, manage, and govern AI agents on the same platform that powers the APIs, integrations, and data those agents depend on.

Additional Resources

See why Boomi was recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for API Management here Explore Boomi API Management Follow Boomi on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for API Management, Shameen Pillai, John Santoro, Nicholas Carter, September 28, 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.

© 2026 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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