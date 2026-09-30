Lyft App Launches In Europe

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Starting today, Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) riders can use their Lyft app in cities across Europe. Early access to the Lyft app rolls out in Barcelona and Hamburg first; throughout October, the Lyft app will become available for riders to use in some of Europe's largest cities including London, Rome, Paris, Berlin, Athens, and Warsaw. By the end of October riders visiting Spain, Italy, Greece, Poland, England, Scotland, Ireland, Austria, France, and Germany will have one go-to app when they cross the Atlantic, building on the foundations from this past summer beta testing the Lyft app in Europe.

“Millions of riders across North America trust Lyft to get them where they're going every day. Now that same app works the moment they land in Europe. No need to download anything new,” said Sid Patil, Lyft ' s Chief Rideshare and Marketplace Officer.“Every market we connect makes the network stronger for riders and drivers. This expansion takes us from being your neighborhood rideshare app to a global, multi-mobility platform.”

Behind the scenes, the team built a new backend framework that connects the Lyft rider app to a third-party marketplace, giving riders access to that marketplace's driver supply. It was created specifically for Lyft's expansion into Europe, and this launch is its first application, with the capacity to bring on more marketplaces in more countries.

Riders can use their same app, same account, and same payment methods they already use in North America when they travel to Europe. In the next year, riders will be able to choose if they want to pay in their home currency (e.g. U.S. dollars) or in the local currency where they've taken a ride (e.g. euros).

For now, European riders can continue using the Freenow by Lyft and Gett by Lyft apps that they know and love. And for drivers on those platforms, this launch brings a new source of demand: more rides as North American travelers use their Lyft app in Europe.

About Lyft

Whether it's an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement are“forward-looking statements” about Lyft within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the timing and scope of the Lyft app's expansion into Europe, the expected benefits and capabilities of Lyft's technology, and plans and expectations for future product features. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Lyft's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lyft does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink