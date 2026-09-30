A Workplace Worth Toasting: Bacardi Continues Its Rise On Forbes World's Best Employers List

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Bacardi Limited is proving that a workplace worth toasting keeps getting better. The family-owned business has once again been named to the Forbes World's Best Employers list, taking the top spot among spirits companies. Climbing 17 places since last year, in 2026 Bacardi comes in at #69 globally. The jump in ranking reflects a commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow while helping shape the future of the company.

“At Bacardi, great moments start with great people. That's why we listen carefully to what they're telling us, learn from that feedback, and keep evolving. We want people to feel clear on how they can grow, confident they can make their mark, and supported to do their best work,” says Dave Ingram, Chief People and Transformation Officer, Bacardi Limited.“Great workplaces are built by people who care, challenge one another, and grow together. We're proud that Forbes has recognized Bacardi once again for our efforts to build an environment where people can thrive and make a difference.”

The family-owned company is a repeat show on the global list which is based on more than 300,000 independent surveys conducted by Forbes and Statista in more than 50 countries. Participants were asked whether they would recommend a company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as workplace environment, career advancement, and more.

The family-owned company empowers employees to learn, lead, and make an impact through development opportunities tailored to every stage of their journey. Just as importantly, Bacardi helps employees build a personal connection to the business through hands-on experiences that celebrate its brands and heritage, including mastering cocktail-making techniques, exploring the stories behind iconic spirits, and learning about the company's commitment to its industry and communities. The company consistently maintains high engagement with a 91% participation score in the latest global engagement survey.

Bacardi has been often recognized for its workplace and culture, including repeat appearances on the Forbes World's Top Companies for Women.

This year's annual ranking of Forbes World's Best Employers included 900 companies, making this the largest list Forbes has released in this awards program. Read more on Forbes.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

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