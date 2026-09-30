Pantheon Expands Middle East Presence With New Abu Dhabi Office And Senior Regional Appointment

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Pantheon, a leading global private markets firm with approximately $84bn in assets under management, today announced the expansion of its presence in the Middle East with the opening of its first office in ADGM, the international financial center based in Abu Dhabi, alongside the appointment of Firas Mallah as Managing Director and Head of Middle East.

Demand for access to private equity, infrastructure, and private credit strategies continues to build among sophisticated investors across the Middle East, who recognize Pantheon for its 40-year track record of innovation and expertise across primaries, secondaries and co-investment opportunities. Secondaries – pioneered by Pantheon in 1988 – remains a defining thread across the platform: alongside its long-established private equity secondaries business, Pantheon has among the industry's first and largest private credit and infrastructure secondaries franchises, making it a strong partner in that space across the GCC. These strategies are increasingly in demand across the region as investors seek discounted access to mature, diversified portfolios of identifiable assets, with mitigated blind pool risk, a shortened J-curve, and earlier distributions.

Over nearly two decades, Pantheon has built relationships with a broad and diverse range of investors across every GCC country, and a dedicated office in Abu Dhabi is the natural next step in enhancing and deepening those relationships and strengthening the firm's presence in the region. The new office extends Pantheon's global footprint to 13 locations across four continents and reflects the firm's strategic conviction in the Middle East.

Florence Dard, Chief Client Officer of Pantheon, said: "Off the back of a record fundraising year, Pantheon continues to see increasing capital formation across the platform, with a growing share coming from the GCC. With this office, Pantheon reaffirms its commitment to the region and to enhancing and deepening the relationships we have built with clients across every Gulf country for nearly two decades. We are particularly pleased to welcome Firas Mallah to the team - his track record raising capital from a broad range of investors speaks for itself, and his appointment strengthens our ability to serve clients across the Middle East directly.”

Firas Mallah, Managing Director and Head of Middle East at Pantheon, added: "The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing sources of capital in private markets, and investors here are increasingly sophisticated about how they want exposure to the asset class. Pantheon's reputation as a global leader in secondaries and innovation in private markets solutions closely matches investor demand, and I'm excited to bring the firm's private markets expertise to investors across the region. Establishing our presence in ADGM reflects our strong commitment to the region as we deepen our long-term engagement across the wider GCC."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said:“We are pleased to welcome Pantheon to ADGM's growing ecosystem. The firm's decision to establish its Middle East presence in Abu Dhabi reflects the continued appeal of ADGM as a destination for leading global private markets firms seeking to deepen their engagement with the region's sophisticated institutional investor base. Pantheon's extensive experience across private equity, infrastructure and private credit will add further depth to our investment management community, and we look forward to supporting the firm's growth in Abu Dhabi and across the wider region.”

Notes to Editors

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, infrastructure, and private credit. For more information, please visit .

We have partnered globally with institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $84bn in discretionary assets under management (as of March 31, 2026).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

* Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB). Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (“CBI”) and is an appointed representative of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP in respect of activities carried out in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds a capital markets service license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) to conduct fund management with accredited and institutional investors. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. © 2026 This is a marketing communication, please refer to the Prospectus before making any final investment decision.

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