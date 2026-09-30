34% Of Global Consumers Say They Are Worse Off Financially Than A Year Ago As Households Adapt To A New Era Of Permanent...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--With over a third (34%) of global consumers saying they are financially worse off than they were a year ago, and another third (30%) saying they are financially better off, consumers are no longer waiting for economic conditions to improve. Around the world, households are adapting to a future where volatility remains a persistent reality, creating increasingly different financial outcomes, spending priorities, and pathways to growth.

These findings come from NielsenIQ's (NYSE: NIQ) latest global Consumer Outlook survey of more than 21,000 respondents across 31 countries, combined with NIQ's measurement of real-world purchasing behavior. The research reveals that economic uncertainty is no longer a temporary disruption, but a defining feature of how consumers make decisions.

Findings include:

34% of global consumers globally say they are financially worse off than they were a year ago, while 30% of consumers say they are financially better off 77% of financially challenged consumers blame rising living costs for their worsening financial situation More than $23 billion USD in value share has shifted away from mainstream-priced CPG products toward value and premium alternatives 34% of global shoppers say quality and performance are the leading determinants of whether a purchase is worthwhile A basket costing $100 USD in 2024 now costs approximately $105 USD, globally

The research reveals a growing consumer divide; as households navigate rising costs, shifting priorities, and uneven financial circumstances, they are becoming more deliberate about what they purchase, where they shop, and which brands they choose. But this is not simply a story of consumers trading down: NIQ's measured data shows spending shifting away from the mainstream middle toward both value and premium alternatives, as consumers seek products that clearly justify either the savings they offer or the premium they command.

“The most important story is not that consumers are under pressure, it's that they're responding to that pressure in fundamentally different ways,” said Lauren Fernandes, Vice President, Global Content at NIQ.“The next phase of consumer growth will be shaped less by the average consumer and more by increasingly different spending realities. Across many markets, we are seeing consumers gravitate toward either meaningful savings or meaningful upgrades, creating pressure on the middle of the market and forcing brands to be much clearer about where they compete and why they matter.”

The findings suggest that economic polarization is no longer simply an economic phenomenon. It is increasingly visible within measured consumer behavior, spending intentions, and market structure itself. As growth concentrates across value and premium segments, organizations will need a more nuanced understanding of where demand is emerging, which consumers are driving it, and how those dynamics differ from market to market. To learn more, visit niq/consumer-outlook-2027.

FAQs

Q: What is Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2027?

A: Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2027 is NIQ's latest global thought leadership report exploring how consumers are adapting to ongoing economic uncertainty, shifting spending priorities, and changing purchasing behaviors. The report combines NIQ's global consumer survey data with observed retail purchasing behavior to identify emerging trends shaping consumer markets worldwide.

Q: How was the research conducted?

A: The findings are based on NIQ's global Consumer Outlook survey of more than 21,000 consumers across 31 countries, combined with NIQ's measurement of real-world purchasing behavior across global retail markets.

Q: What does the $23 billion shift away from mainstream-priced products mean?

A: NIQ's analysis found that consumers are increasingly moving spending away from traditionally mainstream-priced consumer packaged goods and toward either value-oriented options that help stretch budgets or premium products that offer perceived quality, performance, or other benefits that justify a higher price.

Q: Are consumers simply trading down because of inflation?

A: No. The research suggests a more nuanced trend. While some consumers are seeking savings and value, others continue to spend on premium products that they believe are worth the additional cost. This has created increasing polarization in spending patterns across many categories.

Q: What is driving the growing consumer divide?

A: Consumers are experiencing economic conditions differently. Rising living costs, income differences, varying levels of financial resilience, and changing personal priorities are contributing to different spending behaviors and financial outcomes.

Q: What does this mean for brands and retailers?

A: Brands and retailers may need to move beyond a one-size-fits-all strategy. Understanding which consumer segments are driving growth, how spending priorities differ, and where consumers perceive value can help organizations better position products and marketing investments.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit .

© 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release regarding Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2027 may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“believes,”“forecasts,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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