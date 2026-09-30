135 Global Thought Leaders, Decision-Makers And Experts To Speak At World Green Economy Summit 2026

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) will organise the 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on 21-22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme 'From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy', the summit will host 135 speakers, including ministers, business leaders, government officials, decision-makers, experts and innovators from around the world. They will exchange insights and expertise while highlighting successful initiatives and models that can be scaled up to accelerate the transition to a green economy.

“The World Green Economy Summit brings together global leaders and experts who are shaping the future of green economy-related sectors. This diversity of perspectives and expertise adds a practical dimension to the discussions hosted by the summit. We are committed to ensuring that the summit remains a platform for bridging perspectives and fostering collaboration among governments, the private sector, investors, international organisations and innovators. This helps transform knowledge and expertise into impactful and sustainable partnerships and initiatives,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.

“The current stage requires a faster shift from ambition to implementation, and from successful experiences to scalable models with broader impact. The summit's speakers, representing diverse sectors and experiences, make an important contribution to this effort by enriching discussions on the opportunities and challenges facing the green economy and highlighting practical solutions that support growth, resilience and sustainability,” added Al Tayer.

The summit's agenda reflects the breadth of topics addressed this year, focusing on four pillars: Energy Technology & Infrastructure; Business Strategy & Transition; Water & Food Security; and Finance. It will also explore three cross-cutting themes: Artificial Intelligence; Governance; and System Enablers, including supply chains and the circular economy. Together, these themes provide a framework for advancing the green transition through technology, investment, policy, resource resilience and economic systems.

For more information and to register, visit

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