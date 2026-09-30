Netapp Honors The International Union For Conservation Of Nature With The Social Impact Award For Intelligent Data For G...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced that it awarded the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) the 2026 Social Impact Award for Intelligent Data for Good at NetApp INSIGHT 2026, NetApp's flagship global event dedicated to technological innovation, taking place in Las Vegas from September 29 to October 1.

Part of NetApp's Social Impact Awards program, this recognition honors customers and partners using NetApp technology in support of social or environmental impact initiatives. The Intelligent Data for Good category reflects NetApp's commitment to recognizing and supporting organizations using intelligent data to improve lives and strengthen communities.

IUCN is the world's largest and most diverse environmental network, bringing together governments, civil society organizations, and experts to advance conservation action worldwide. Uniquely composed of more than 1,600 government and civil society member organizations and 19,000 volunteer experts, IUCN influences, encourages, and assists societies worldwide to conserve nature and ensure natural resources are used equitably and sustainably.

“IUCN has built a resilient, sustainable data foundation that gives researchers, scientists, and policymakers reliable access to the information they need to help protect biodiversity,” said César Cernuda, President at NetApp.“This far-reaching impact reflects the purpose of NetApp's Social Impact Intelligent Data for Good Award. By making critical insights available when and where they are needed, IUCN is strengthening its ability to safeguard nature around the world.”

The award recognizes IUCN's remarkable achievement in building an Intelligent Data Infrastructure that enables the organization to quickly and confidently access, manage, and activate its data to fulfill its critical mission of conserving the world's biodiversity. With more than 175,900 species assessed on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species TM and operations spanning over 160 countries, the scale and reliability of IUCN's data infrastructure enables the organization to support the health of our planet's biodiversity.

Since a system outage or data loss could disrupt vital research or delay urgent policy recommendations, IUCN needed infrastructure that could deliver constant availability, security, and integrity of the data that fuels conservation work. The NetApp Platform empowers field researchers, scientists, and global policymakers with fast, reliable, and uninterrupted access to vital conservation data, regardless of geography or operational complexity. As an added benefit, the implementation has led to a notable reduction in power consumption, ensuring that the IUCN's IT operations are sustainable and cost effective as it enacts its mission.

“Receiving this award reflects the dedication of our teams and the importance of the mission we serve,” said Francois Jolles, Chief Information Officer at the International Union for Conservation of Nature.“Data is at the heart of everything we do, from assessing threatened species to shaping international environmental policy. Trusted, resilient infrastructure gives our experts reliable access to critical conservation data, enabling us to turn knowledge into meaningful results for nature and people around the world.”

Additional Resources:

How Intelligent Data Saves Threatened Wildlife Protecting Nature at Scale Customer Partner Social Impact Awards NetApp Social impact: Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

About the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

IUCN is a membership Union composed of both government and civil society organisations. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its more than 1,600 Member organisations and the input of more than 19,000 experts. IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it. Learn more at .

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

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