Netapp To Expand Partnership With SAP To Support SAP Cloud Infrastructure

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp, the intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced its intent to expand its long-standing partnership with SAP, with plans to explore deeper cloud-native integration of NetApp capabilities into SAP Cloud Infrastructure, SAP's Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform.

The NetApp Platform supports key elements of the SAP Cloud Infrastructure storage architecture, delivering reliable, highly available and high-performance file and block storage services. The NetApp Platform also provides built-in proactive data protection capabilities and data replication to support SAP's global availability model.

“SAP and NetApp share a long-standing commitment to empower the world's most mission-critical enterprise environments,” said Álvaro Celis, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial, Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp.“By bringing together SAP Cloud Infrastructure with the NetApp Platform, we can empower customers to build an intelligent data infrastructure that delivers the agility, resilience, performance and security required to take on the most demanding tasks and complex problems across the most demanding environments.”

The collaboration intends to support SAP's global cloud infrastructure footprint, which spans multiple regions and availability zones, while helping address country and industry-specific compliance requirements.

“SAP Cloud Infrastructure is the foundation for secure, resilient and sovereign digital transformation,” said Jonathan Bletscher, SVP, Head of Infrastructure Platform Engineering & Delivery, SAP SE.“Together with NetApp, we are exploring ways to strengthen the infrastructure and data layer that enables SAP applications, SAP Business AI Platform and customer workloads to run with the performance, availability and security our customers expect.”

In addition, NetApp plans to explore joint go-to-market initiatives with SAP to help customers accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. These initiatives will focus on enabling customers to migrate, modernize and operate SAP and non-SAP workloads on SAP Cloud Infrastructure with enterprise-grade performance, resilience, security and operational consistency.

Looking ahead, NetApp and SAP also plan to evaluate NetApp Object storage in SAP Cloud Infrastructure, including a technical validation.

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including about availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

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NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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