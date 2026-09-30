Netapp And Oracle To Launch Fully Managed Cloud Storage Service For Demanding AI And Enterprise Workloads

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, and Oracle today announced a new fully managed storage service that brings enterprise-grade NetApp storage natively to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The service will bring NetApp ONTAP® data management capabilities natively to OCI to help organizations simplify the migration and management of critical AI and enterprise workloads in the cloud.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure NetApp Storage Service is designed to be a fully managed OCI-native storage service that brings NetApp ONTAP data management capabilities to OCI. It helps enterprises migrate, run, protect, and modernize databases, enterprise applications, virtualized environments, EDA/HPC, regulated applications, and AI data pipelines while preserving familiar storage operations.

“Customers want the flexibility to move AI and enterprise workloads to the cloud without giving up operational simplicity, data management, and reliability,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp.“OCI NetApp Storage Service gives customers a native OCI experience while allowing them to use the ONTAP familiar capabilities for data protection, migration, governance, and multiprotocol access.”

Customers can manage OCI NetApp Storage Service through the OCI Console and SDKs, ONTAP APIs, and familiar operational workflows. Delivered natively on OCI, the service helps customers move existing ONTAP-based workloads to the cloud while minimizing application redesign and storage management changes. For enterprises running mission-critical workloads in large-scale and regulated industries, OCI NetApp Storage Service helps extend familiar storage capabilities to OCI with consistent data management, high availability, security, and predictable performance across on-premises and cloud environments.

“Enterprises shouldn't have to rebuild their data infrastructure to move to the cloud,” said Konstantinos (kp) Papamiltiadis, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.“OCI NetApp Storage Service gives customers a trusted, familiar path to OCI, so they can focus on what the data does, not how it's managed.”

“By bringing a native ONTAP-based storage service to OCI, we are combining OCI's scale and performance with NetApp's enterprise data capabilities to empower customers to run mission-critical workloads,” said Alvaro Celis, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial, Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp.“This partnership enhances our ability to deliver meaningful customer value, especially in regulated industries, by making it easier for organizations to move, modernize, and protect their most critical applications on OCI.”

OCI NetApp Storage Service is planned for general availability within the next 12 months.

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including about availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

Additional Resources

Read more about OCI NetApp Storage Service Learn more about OCI NetApp Storage Service Learn more about OCI Storage and Oracle Cloud

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

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NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.

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Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Future Product Disclaimer

The above is intended to outline Oracle's general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

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