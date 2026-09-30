Netapp Enhances Data Sovereignty Controls To Keystone

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced NetApp Keystone Sovereign, which will enable qualified European customers to use data sovereignty controls in support of their compliance and data residency journeys. Enterprises will more easily be able to keep data and support within specified geographic boundaries.

As organizations modernize IT and adopt cloud-like operating models, customers in regulated industries face increasing pressure to keep sensitive data, support, and operations within defined geographic boundaries. For many European customers, sovereignty requirements now extend beyond data residency to include operational access, telemetry, and data flow transparency. With NetApp Keystone Sovereign, qualified European customers can now better address these requirements.

“Data sovereignty has become a strategic requirement as organizations move beyond asking where data resides to demanding greater control over the technical and operational conditions that govern it,” said Ivan Iannaccone, Vice President and General Manager, Keystone at NetApp.“With NetApp Keystone Sovereign, we are helping qualified European customers address these evolving expectations with additional regional, support, access, and data-handling controls designed to build trust and keep critical data and support within defined geographic boundaries.”

NetApp Keystone Sovereign is designed to support European customers that require stronger sovereignty assurances through regional, operational, support, and data-handling controls designed to help keep data and support within specified geographic boundaries with new capabilities including:

European-based data residency for relevant customer data, logs, backups, and telemetry where applicable European-based support and escalation paths European-controlled access / management processes Clear documentation of telemetry, monitoring, and data flows Contractual and legal structures that reinforce sovereignty expectations

“Data sovereignty is becoming a defining requirement for customers in regulated markets, particularly as organizations look for cloud-like consumption models that can still satisfy regional compliance and control expectations,” said Simon Robinson, Chief Analyst, Storage & Data Infrastructure at Omdia.“The market opportunity for offerings like NetApp Keystone Sovereign is emerging as customers move beyond generic data residency requirements toward broader assurances around technical oversight, operational access, and support boundaries. Solutions that can provide that clarity while preserving the flexibility of as-a-service infrastructure are well positioned to build trust and expand adoption in sovereignty-sensitive regions.”

Initial pilots for Keystone Sovereign will be available for Germany and France with additional countries planned to be added.

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including about availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

Additional Resources

NetApp Keystone: Storage as a Service (STaaS)

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

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