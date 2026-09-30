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USD/CHF Forecast 30/09: Bulls Test 0.8350 Resistance (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The U.S. dollar has rallied quite nicely against the Swiss franc for some time now and Tuesday was no different. It looks like the 0.8350 level has offered a bit of hesitation, perhaps minor resistance. This is an area that has some psychology attached to it, but at this point in time, it is simple gravity that could be a problem.
I think ultimately pullbacks are buying opportunities. The U.S. dollar continues to be a currency that you want to own, especially against the franc. I remain bullish and still hold this position.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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