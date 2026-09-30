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AUD/CHF Forecast 30/09: Bulls Target 0.5850 After RBA Hike
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Aussie dollar continues to see a lot of noise, as the markets continue to see a lot of noise. The RBA just hiked rates, raising them by 25 basis points. At this point, the market is likely to continue to favor the upside here.
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