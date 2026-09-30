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EUR/CAD Forecast 30/09: Support Holds, Buyers Target 1.6250
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The euro continues to grind back and forth against the Canadian dollar, as we are looking at a very sideways market. Short-term traders will continue to look at this with interest.
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