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EUR/JPY Forex Signal 30/09: Possible Binary Set Up
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential trades
- I am a buyer on the break of the candle for Tuesday, with a stop at 178. On a break below 177.50, I am selling, and aiming for 175 with a stop at 178.10.
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