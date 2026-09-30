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NZD/USD Forecast 30/09: Kiwi Remains Bearish Below 0.5750
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The New Zealand dollar has fallen significantly during the trading session on Tuesday as traders continue to pay attention to the interest rate differential between New Zealand and the United States. Furthermore, the RBNZ sounds very dovish while the Federal Reserve sounds very hawkish.
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