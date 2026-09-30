AUD/USD Forecast October 2026: 0.69 Support In Focus
- During the month of September, the Australian dollar has fallen quite a bit, but it isn't necessarily a problem in Australia. It's the fact that interest rates in the United States continue to climb. That being said, when you look at the longer-term charts, we are clearly in a range, with a major support area being the 0.69 level, opening up the possibility of a bounce later this month.
In this environment, I continue to see this as a very choppy and difficult market. More than anything else, I expect it to be somewhat range-bound. If we break down below the 0.68 level, that could make things interesting. But as things stand right now, I just don't see the markets changing quickly.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our monthly forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Forex trading platforms in Australia to check out.
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