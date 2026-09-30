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Ethereum Forecast October 2026: ETH Targets $3,000
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Ethereum market has been positive during the month of September, but it has been extraordinarily choppy, to say the least. The $2,750 level is an area where we have seen some action previously, and that opens up the possibility for a bit of hesitation and market memory to come into the picture to push this thing back down, with the $2,500 level being potential support and an area of interest.
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