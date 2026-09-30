403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forecast October 2026: 1.13 Support In Focus
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The euro has spent the entirety of September collapsing against the U.S. dollar, which makes a certain amount of sense considering that interest rates continue to skyrocket in America. That sets up a very interesting beginning to October because we are right around the 1.13 level, an area that features the 200-week EMA and an area where we had seen a lot of pressure to the upside.
A rally at this point in time could be factored in if we see a certain amount of interest rates dropping in America, but the 1.15 level will continue to be an area where I think market memory comes back into the picture to offer a bit of resistance.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our monthly forecast? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment