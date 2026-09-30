Gold Forecast October 2026: $4,000 Support In Focus
- Gold markets have spent most of September falling, and as we close out the month, we find ourselves testing a major area of confluence. The $4,150 level begins a significant demand zone that extends down to the $4,000 level, and we are also testing a trend line that goes back at least to New Year's Day, if not back to the middle of summer last year.
This is a month that is literally going to hang on the words of each headline. That being said, unfortunately, it seems like every time we get some good news, there will be bad news to turn around and squash it. I just do not know that changes this month, although obvious headlines such as a lasting peace or an acceleration of the war will give you an obvious direction with interest rates.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our monthly forecast? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out
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