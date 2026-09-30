NASDAQ 100 Forecast October 2026: 32,000 In Focus
- NASDAQ 100 has been somewhat positive during the month of September, but let's be honest here: we have a lot of noise going on at the same time that could cause some problems. Interest rates continue to skyrocket, and this is unfortunately due to energy inflation coming out of the Middle East. The situation in the Middle East continues to be one that the market has to tussle with.
Ultimately, this is the market that I think is going to pay the most attention to interest rates as far as U.S. indices are concerned. With the energy inflation, it could be a very rocky October, but it is worth noting that we've made a very strong shot higher, and perhaps there could be a little bit of follow-through with some positive headlines, or at least rates dropping a bit.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our monthly forecast? We've made this stocks brokers list for you to check out.
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