MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw Edimakor V5.3.0 introduces a major update focused on four key areas of video creation: watermark removal, video translation, AI Avatar, and LUT filters. The new features improve the all-in-one workflow, helping creators clean up footage, localize content, produce longer digital human videos, and achieve professional color looks with less effort.







Image caption: Edimakor V5.3.0 Update Introduces Smarter Watermark Removal, Video Translation, AI Avatar and LUT Filters.

SMARTER WATERMARK REMOVAL AND VIDEO ERASING

Edimakor has moved watermark removal, subtitle removal, mosaic removal, object and people erasing, and quick blur tools to the import page. This optimized layout gives users faster access to essential cleanup tools as soon as they bring footage into the editor.

The update also introduces Video Erasing, which lets users describe an unwanted object or person with text before selecting the desired output resolution. This provides a more direct way to remove distracting elements from video while preparing content for further editing or publishing.

EXPANDED VIDEO TRANSLATION FOR GLOBAL CONTENT

Edimakor V5.3.0 expands video translation with support for 130+ languages - including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. Creators can choose translated-only subtitles or display bilingual subtitles, with flexible positioning options for different video formats.

The update also provides 150+ subtitle styles and animations, making it easier to give translated content a polished visual appearance. For voice dubbing, Edimakor supports 80+ languages and 1,000+ voices through Microsoft, Supertone, VoAI, and Eleven, including Flash v2.5 and v3.

A new subtitle removal feature further expands localization options. It can remove hardcoded subtitles from the original video and replace them with translated subtitles - making the feature useful for short drama re-editing and cross-border content repurposing.

LONGER AI AVATAR VIDEOS

Edimakor V5.3.0 extends single-generation AI Avatar videos to 30 minutes, opening up more possibilities for presentations, training, marketing, educational content, and other longer productions.

The update integrates leading digital human models, including OmniHuman 1.5, HeyGen Avatar IV, DupDub, and Wan 2.7. Users can also edit digital human combinations directly within open templates, providing more flexibility when creating branded and customized content.

PROFESSIONAL COLOR GRADING WITH LUT FILTERS

The new LUT filter tools make professional color adjustments more accessible. Edimakor supports importing LUTs in Cube and 3DL formats - while an intensity slider lets users control the strength of each look.

Creators can also convert footage from formats such as Sony S-Log3, Canon C-Log3, and Panasonic V-Log to Rec.709. Cinematic, film, and vintage styles can then be applied quickly - helping users achieve polished color results without relying on complex grading software.

UPGRADE TO EDIMAKOR V5.3.0

From video cleanup and global localization to longer digital human creation and professional color grading, Edimakor V5.3.0 strengthens every stage of the creative workflow. Update to Edimakor V5.3.0 and explore a more capable all-in-one video editing experience designed to make professional content creation faster and more accessible.

FOLLOW EDIMAKOR FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

Official Website:

X/Twitter:

YouTube: @HitPawEdimakorOfficial

Instagram:

News Source: HitPaw Edimakor

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.