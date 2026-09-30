Soap Opera Magazine Celebrates 35 Years Since Its 1991 Debut As 2026'S Top-Ranked Soap Opera News Site

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ONTARIO, Canada, Sept. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Soap Opera Magazine ( ), named the No. 1 soap opera news website of 2026 by entertainment publication High on Films, is marking 35 years since the magazine first reached newsstands in 1991. The revived digital title now publishes daily recaps, spoilers, breaking news and analysis for all five American daytime dramas:“The Young and the Restless,”“The Bold and the Beautiful,”“General Hospital,”“Days of Our Lives” and“Beyond the Gates.







Image caption: Soap Opera Magazine logo.

In its ranking,“The 5 Best Soap Opera News Sites Online in 2026,” High on Films placed Soap Opera Magazine first, ahead of Soap Central, Soaps, Michael Fairman TV and Soap Hub, and named it“Best for: breaking news speed and daily spoiler depth.”

“Being named No. 1 in the same year we mark 35 years since this magazine first reached newsstands means a lot to everyone here,” said Amber Sinclair, Editor-in-Chief of Soap Opera Magazine.“Some of our readers remember buying Soap Opera Magazine at the grocery store checkout in the nineties. Today they read us on their phones every morning. The format changed. The job didn't: tell fans what happened, what's coming next, and get it right.”

FROM THE CHECKOUT AISLE TO EVERY SCREEN

The original Soap Opera Magazine was published in print from 1991 to 1999, during one of daytime television's most-watched eras. The revived title carries that name online for a new generation of fans, many of whom have followed the same families in Genoa City, Port Charles and Salem for decades.

Today the publication's daily coverage includes episode recaps for every show, the exclusive Y&R Canadian Day-Ahead, the Today on Daytime roundup, weekly comings and goings, and continuously updated spoiler pages for each drama. It also covers“Beyond the Gates,” the first new network daytime drama in more than two decades.

Sinclair, who was appointed Editor-in-Chief in February 2026, has spent more than 16 years covering daytime television and has authored more than 25,000 published articles.

“Soap fans are the most loyal audience in television,” Sinclair said.“They've stayed with these stories through recasts, time slots and entire decades. That loyalty deserves a newsroom that takes daytime as seriously as they do, and that's what we intend to keep building.”

A YEAR OF EXPANSION

The anniversary caps a year of growth for the publication. In February, Soap Opera Magazine named Sinclair Editor-in-Chief and revealed it was exploring a return to a physical print edition. In September, it was ranked No. 1 by High on Films and announced nominees for the inaugural Maggie Awards, a fan-voted awards program recognizing performances and storytelling across all five daytime dramas.

The complete High on Films ranking is available at:

ABOUT SOAP OPERA MAGAZINE

Soap Opera Magazine ( ) is a digital publication dedicated to comprehensive coverage of daytime television. A revival of the print title published from 1991 to 1999, the publication delivers daily spoilers, breaking news, character analysis and exclusive content covering“The Young and the Restless,”“The Bold and the Beautiful,”“General Hospital,”“Days of Our Lives” and“Beyond the Gates.”

Distributed through MSN, NewsBreak and major social media platforms, Soap Opera Magazine serves a dedicated community of daytime television fans with timely, accurate and fan-focused content. Soap Opera Magazine is published by Squid McGuffey Media LLC.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Amber Sinclair – Editor-In-Chief

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519-400-7416

News Source: Soap Opera Magazine

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