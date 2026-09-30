Hong Kong Outlines Strategies For Deepening Development Of The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area And Enhancing Green Transformation Arabian Post
Initiatives aim to support high-quality development of the GBA, align rules and mechanisms within the region, and promote cross-boundary collaboration.
“The HKSAR Government will continue its efforts in fostering synergistic development of the GBA,” said Mr Lee.“We will strengthen co‐operation in technological innovation, promote 'hard connectivity' in infrastructure, foster 'soft connectivity' by deepening the alignment of rules and mechanisms, and achieve 'connectivity of hearts' among residents of the three places.”
The HKSAR Government will continue to actively participate in the development of the various major co-operation platforms, including Qianhai of Shenzhen, Nansha of Guangzhou, Hengqin of Zhuhai and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Co-operation Zone, to promote mutual benefits.
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