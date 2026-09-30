Oman Manufacturing Output Advances 16.1% In First Half Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiOman's manufacturing output rose 16.1 per cent year on year to about RO2.188 billion in the first half of 2026, with chemicals and refined petroleum products driving a broad expansion in industrial activity.
Data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information showed basic chemicals manufacturing increased 22.7 per cent to RO659.6 million, while refined petroleum products climbed 40 per cent to RO397.2 million. Other manufacturing industries grew 6.3 per cent to RO1.132 billion, indicating that the increase extended beyond the two largest growth categories.
The figures add to evidence of stronger investment and overseas demand for Oman's manufactured and non-oil goods. Foreign investment in manufacturing rose 4.7 per cent to approximately RO2.829 billion during the period, while broader trade data showed non-oil exports of national origin increased by about 11 per cent.
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