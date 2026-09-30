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Singapore Household Power Tariff Drops 10.4 Per Cent Arabian Post


2026-09-30 02:23:37
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Singapore households will pay 10.4 per cent less for electricity from October after lower natural gas prices cut generation costs, reversing part of the record increase imposed in the third quarter.

The regulated household tariff will fall to 28.59 Singapore cents per kilowatt-hour before goods and services tax for October to December, from 31.91 cents in the July-September quarter, grid operator SP Group said on Wednesday. The reduction amounts to 3.32 cents per kWh.

Families living in four-room Housing Board flats are expected to see their average monthly electricity bill decline by S$12.99 before GST. The overall electricity tariff, covering households and non-household users, will decrease by an average 10.6 per cent, also equivalent to 3.32 cents per kWh.

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The Arabian Post

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