Regev Presses For Flydubai Flight Suspension Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiIsrael's Transport Minister Miri Regev has called for all Flydubai flights to Israel to be suspended after a Dubai-Tel Aviv service made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia following a serious cockpit incident on Wednesday.
Regev asked Israel's Shin Bet security service to halt the Dubai-based carrier's operations pending an investigation into the episode and compliance with security arrangements governing its services to Israel. Her intervention followed the diversion of Flydubai flight FZ1073 to Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia, after the aircraft transmitted emergency signals while flying towards Tel Aviv.
Flydubai said the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk after an“incident” during the journey and that all passengers were accounted for and being cared for. The airline said it was working with the relevant authorities. It did not publicly confirm claims about the cause of the cockpit disturbance or identify the crew members involved.
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