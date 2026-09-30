What Does The Future Hold For The Robotics Industry In Switzerland?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the robotics industry, but they are also raising questions about their impact on people's lives. Where does Switzerland fit into this picture? This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

I write about the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology and its possible impacts on society. Originally from England, I spent some time at the BBC in London before moving to Switzerland to join SWI swissinfo.

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I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

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Industrial giant ABB is selling its robotics division to Japan's SoftBank, sparking concerns that Switzerland could lose ground in a fast-growing global industry.

At the same time, a new generation of Swiss robotics start-ups is emerging, many of them spun out of ETH Zurich and EPFL.

Read our article to see how some Swiss start-ups are developing cutting-edge robots that combine novel hardware with AI.

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This content was published on Sep 11, 2026 Swiss start-ups are developing cutting-edge robots that combine novel hardware with AI.

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