Switzerland Once Again Ranked As The World's Most Innovative Country By The UN
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Français
fr
La Suisse encore et encore pays le plus innovant selon l'ONU
Original
Read more: La Suisse encore et encore pays le plus innovant selon
Español
es
Suiza vuelve a ser el país más innovador del mundo, según la ONU
Read more: Suiza vuelve a ser el país más innovador del mundo, según l
Português
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Suíça lidera ranking global de inovação pelo 16o ano seguido
Read more: Suíça lidera ranking global de inovação pelo 16o ano se
日本語
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スイス、世界トップのイノベーション大国に選出 16年連続
Read more: スイス、世界トップのイノベーション大国に選出
According to the UN agency's Global Innovation Index, Switzerland – which has held the top spot for 16 years – is ahead of Sweden and the United States. As was the case last year, China ranks 10th.
Real expenditure on research rose by 3.3% in 2025. It is expected to rise slightly further this year to reach $3,400 billion. Corporate expenditure rose by 5.8% to reach $1,500 billion, a new record.
Venture capital investment has soared, rising by nearly 30% – the largest increase since 2021. In total, 53% of this funding was directed towards artificial intelligence (AI). According to WIPO Director General Daren Tang, AI is opening up new technological possibilities“across all scientific fields”.More More Is Switzerland as innovative as it ranks?
This content was published on Nov 12, 2024 Switzerland consistently tops rankings of the most innovative countries. What's behind its success?Read more: Is Switzerland as innovative as it r
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