Français fr La Suisse encore et encore pays le plus innovant selon l'ONU Original Read more: La Suisse encore et encore pays le plus innovant selon Español es Suiza vuelve a ser el país más innovador del mundo, según la ONU Read more: Suiza vuelve a ser el país más innovador del mundo, según l Português pt Suíça lidera ranking global de inovação pelo 16o ano seguido Read more: Suíça lidera ranking global de inovação pelo 16o ano se 日本語 ja スイス、世界トップのイノベーション大国に選出 16年連続 Read more: スイス、世界トップのイノベーション大国に選出

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland remains the world's most innovative country, according to the UN. More broadly, AI is driving growth in venture capital and research investment, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) said on Tuesday in Geneva. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland once again ranked as the world's most innovative country by the UN This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 10:11 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to the UN agency's Global Innovation Index, Switzerland – which has held the top spot for 16 years – is ahead of Sweden and the United States. As was the case last year, China ranks 10th.

Real expenditure on research rose by 3.3% in 2025. It is expected to rise slightly further this year to reach $3,400 billion. Corporate expenditure rose by 5.8% to reach $1,500 billion, a new record.

Venture capital investment has soared, rising by nearly 30% – the largest increase since 2021. In total, 53% of this funding was directed towards artificial intelligence (AI). According to WIPO Director General Daren Tang, AI is opening up new technological possibilities“across all scientific fields”.

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