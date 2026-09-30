Just Under Two-Thirds Of Swiss Railway Stations Are Accessible To The Disabled

Deutsch de Knapp zwei Drittel der Bahnhöfe in der Schweiz sind barrierefrei Original Read more: Knapp zwei Drittel der Bahnhöfe in der Schweiz sind barrier

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 65% of railway facilities in Switzerland are either partially or fully accessible to the disabled. Half of all bus stops can be used without restriction by people with disabilities. This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 11:53 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Disability Equality Act requires railway station operators to make their stations accessible by the end of 2023. According to a progress report by the Federal Office of Transport on the current status of implementation, 1,168 of the approximately 1,800 railway stations were accessible as of the end of 2025, with a further 193 due to follow by 2029. As larger stations were the first to undergo structural modernisation, 83% of all passengers can now benefit from accessible stations. This figure is set to rise to 87% by 2029.

Nevertheless, 454 stations still require adaptation, of which 261 will not be upgraded until after 2029, as the report presented to the media on Tuesday showed. The main reasons for the delays are said to be a lack of resources for planning and a shortage of staff, as well as financial constraints. However, under the 2025–2028 service agreement, the federal government has allocated additional funding of CHF250 million.

For around 150 stations where a full refurbishment is deemed disproportionate, permanent alternative measures will be provided, such as assistance from staff, the report added.

Half of bus stops are accessible

The report presented also covered the refurbished bus stops for the first time. There are 25,000 bus stops in Switzerland, or 48,000 kerb edges. Half of these can be used spontaneously by passengers with reduced mobility. At 13% of the kerb edges, independent boarding without additional assistance is guaranteed. At 37%, assistance from driving staff is required, usually through the use of a folding ramp.

Around 42% of kerb-side boarding points cannot be used either independently or with assistance from staff. According to the report, alternative arrangements are essential at these locations. As a rule, a shuttle service is provided to the nearest stop that complies with the Disability Act.

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