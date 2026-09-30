Conservative Political Party Criticises Zurich Film Festival For Being Too Critical Of Israel
-
Deutsch
de
Partei kritisiert Zürcher Filmfestival als zu Israel-kritisch
Original
Read more: Partei kritisiert Zürcher Filmfestival als zu Israel-kri
Русский
ru
EDU считает Цюрихский кинофестиваль слишком критичным к Израилю
Read more: EDU считает Цюрихский кинофестиваль слишком критичным к Из
The catalyst for the enquiry, which was published this week, was the film Naza, which was screened at the Zurich Film Festival and makes serious allegations against the Israeli army.
Also featured in this year's festival programme was the film Life Support, which depicts the precarious medical situation in Gaza's hospitals during the war between Israel and Hamas. According to the ultra-conservative Christian party EDU, Israel is being held solely responsible for this.
According to the EDU, over the past two years – since Hamas's attack on Israel – the ZFF has shown exclusively Palestinian-oriented productions critical of Israel. Against this backdrop, the ZFF's aim of presenting“a diversity of voices and perspectives” appears questionable.More More Culture Zurich Film Festival's balancing act: #DontRockTheBoat
This content was published on Oct 3, 2023 Film critic Alan Mattli reflects on why the festival's superficial engagement with the zeitgeist is unconvincing.Read more: Zurich Film Festival's balancing act: #DontRockTh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment