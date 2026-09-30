Conservative Political Party Criticises Zurich Film Festival For Being Too Critical Of Israel

Deutsch de Partei kritisiert Zürcher Filmfestival als zu Israel-kritisch Original Read more: Partei kritisiert Zürcher Filmfestival als zu Israel-kri Русский ru EDU считает Цюрихский кинофестиваль слишком критичным к Израилю Read more: EDU считает Цюрихский кинофестиваль слишком критичным к Из

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Zurich branch of the Federal Democratic Union (EDU) is dissatisfied with the Zurich Film Festival's selection of films. It claims that Palestinian issues are being given a strikingly prominent place. It has asked the Zurich cantonal government for its views on this political bias. This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 13:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The catalyst for the enquiry, which was published this week, was the film Naza, which was screened at the Zurich Film Festival and makes serious allegations against the Israeli army.

Also featured in this year's festival programme was the film Life Support, which depicts the precarious medical situation in Gaza's hospitals during the war between Israel and Hamas. According to the ultra-conservative Christian party EDU, Israel is being held solely responsible for this.

According to the EDU, over the past two years – since Hamas's attack on Israel – the ZFF has shown exclusively Palestinian-oriented productions critical of Israel. Against this backdrop, the ZFF's aim of presenting“a diversity of voices and perspectives” appears questionable.

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