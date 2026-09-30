'Part Of Warfare': Russian Involvement In Swiss Neutrality Debates

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The British historian and propaganda expert Ian Garner dissects Russian statements around the September 27 vote on the“neutrality initiative”. This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 14:00 1 minute

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As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

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Deutsch de Die russische Einflussnahme im Abstimmungskampf Original Read more: Die russische Einflussnahme im Abstimmungs Français fr L'ingérence russe dans la campagne de votation Read more: L'ingérence russe dans la campagne de vot

>> Read more about Russia's involvement in the campaign in our feature article:

More More Information wars Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propaganda

This content was published on Sep 27, 2026 The vote on the neutrality initiative saw open interference by Russia – as well as covert operations, Swiss authorities say.

Read more: Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propa