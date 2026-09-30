'Part Of Warfare': Russian Involvement In Swiss Neutrality Debates
My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.
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Multime
As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.
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German Departm
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Deutsch
de
Die russische Einflussnahme im Abstimmungskampf
Original
Read more: Die russische Einflussnahme im Abstimmungs
Français
fr
L'ingérence russe dans la campagne de votation
Read more: L'ingérence russe dans la campagne de vot
>> Read more about Russia's involvement in the campaign in our feature article:More More Information wars Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propaganda
This content was published on Sep 27, 2026 The vote on the neutrality initiative saw open interference by Russia – as well as covert operations, Swiss authorities say.Read more: Swiss democracy in the crosshairs of Russian propa
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