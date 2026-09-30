MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss National Bank (SNB) continued to sell francs in the second quarter, following through on its“increased willingness” to intervene against a stronger currency. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss central bank sells francs to counter haven effect This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 15:26 3 minutes Bloomberg

Switzerland's central bank purchased foreign exchange worth CHF1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) from April through June, according to data on Wednesday. That's down from the CHF3.9 billion it bought in the first three months of the year.

That suggests officials were forced to offset continued haven flows into Switzerland triggered by the Iran war in the period.

More More History How the Swiss franc became one of the world's most trusted currencies

This content was published on Feb 25, 2026 From the monetary chaos of the 19th century to its status today as a global safe haven, this is the story of how the Swiss franc emerged and why it inspires such confidence.

Read more: How the Swiss franc became one of the world's most trusted curre