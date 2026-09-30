Swiss Central Bank Sells Francs To Counter Haven Effect
Switzerland's central bank purchased foreign exchange worth CHF1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) from April through June, according to data on Wednesday. That's down from the CHF3.9 billion it bought in the first three months of the year.
That suggests officials were forced to offset continued haven flows into Switzerland triggered by the Iran war in the period.More More History How the Swiss franc became one of the world's most trusted currencies
This content was published on Feb 25, 2026 From the monetary chaos of the 19th century to its status today as a global safe haven, this is the story of how the Swiss franc emerged and why it inspires such confidence.Read more: How the Swiss franc became one of the world's most trusted curre
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