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Swiss Do Not Want A Sugar Tax, Finds Beverage Industry Survey

Swiss Do Not Want A Sugar Tax, Finds Beverage Industry Survey


2026-09-30 02:22:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss want the state to take a more active role in tackling obesity but without resorting to new taxes or bans, according to a survey commissioned by the Soft Drinks Information Group. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss do not want a sugar tax, finds beverage industry survey This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 16:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Svizzeri non vogliono tassa su prodotti zuccherati Original Read more: Svizzeri non vogliono tassa su prodotti zucch

According to a survey, the public favours individual responsibility but calls for greater protection of children from advertising. These findings emerge from the 13th edition of a survey commissioned by the Soft Drinks Information Group, an organisation founded in 2013 by producers in the sector, which includes representatives from the worlds of politics and business.

Around 68% of the more than 1,000 people surveyed between March and May by pollster gfs said they were opposed to a tax on foods containing sugar, salt or fat. Among the reasons given is the fact that such a levy would place a greater burden on the poorest people and would not change eating habits. Even the idea of taxing the products in question to fund public information campaigns does not secure a majority, receiving only 45% support. The least popular idea is that of a minimum age for purchasing sugary foods, supported by only 19% of those surveyed.

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