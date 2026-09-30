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MENAFN - Swissinfo) The proportion of men working part-time has doubled in Switzerland since 2000, according to a University of Zurich study supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF). But many are also discouraged from reducing their hours, largely by social norms. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Many Swiss men desire, but decline, part-time work This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 17:16 3 minutes RTS

In Switzerland, around 40% of the working population works part-time, a figure that puts the country second among the 38 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), just behind the Netherlands.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nearly six in ten working women in Switzerland were in part-time employment in 2025, compared with just over 20% of men.

Sociologists Jan Müller from the University of Zurich and Youngjoo Cha, a professor at Indiana University in the United States, have examined the factors influencing this choice among men. The researchers analysed data collected between 2004 and 2020.

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The study, published at the end of July in the journal Community, Work and Family, reveals that few men opt for part-time work in professions marked by a culture of“male breadwinners” or“devotion to work”.

But more men are going part-time in sectors where there is greater support for work-life balance. This trend is particularly evident amongst doctors. In this profession, the research team observed an increase in the number of men transitioning to part-time work.

Swiss buck the trend

The proportion of men working part-time in Switzerland has doubled since 2000, rising from around 10% to over 20%. The average for OECD countries has risen only slightly over the same period, from 8% to just under 13%. Within the European Union (EU), fewer than one in ten men work part-time on average.

More More Why can't men make part-time work?

This content was published on Sep 10, 2014 “Lots of men feel responsible for their family's financial security, they're worried about their career being affected by their decision and they're anxious about appearing unmotivated at work,” Jürg Wiler, co-leader of the 'Teilzeitmann' (Men Working Part-Time) campaign told swissinfo Wiler is an advocate for men who want to achieve a bit more work-life balance...

Read more: Why can't men make part-time