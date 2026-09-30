Algeria Opens Market To Brazil's Distillers Grains
DDG is a byproduct of corn ethanol production. It is rich in fats, fiber and protein (with a protein content of approximately 30%) and is an alternative to soybean and corn meal in cattle and poultry feed. Brazil is one of the world's largest producers of the product. In 2024, Morocco also opened its market to DDG imports from Brazil.
In the same announcement, the ministries confirmed other market openings for products from Antigua and Barbuda, China, Chile and Paraguay.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia opens market to Brazilian fruits
Translated by Guilherme MirandaMarcos La Falce/Embrapa
The post Algeria opens market to Brazil's distillers grains appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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