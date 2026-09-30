Algeria Opens Market To Brazil's Distillers Grains

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria has opened its market to imports of dried distillers grains, known as DDG, produced in Brazil. The announcement was made on Tuesday (29) by Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brasília.

DDG is a byproduct of corn ethanol production. It is rich in fats, fiber and protein (with a protein content of approximately 30%) and is an alternative to soybean and corn meal in cattle and poultry feed. Brazil is one of the world's largest producers of the product. In 2024, Morocco also opened its market to DDG imports from Brazil.

In the same announcement, the ministries confirmed other market openings for products from Antigua and Barbuda, China, Chile and Paraguay.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos La Falce/Embrapa

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