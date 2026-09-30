Klotho Protein Emerges As A Potential Powerhouse In The Next Generation Of Longevity Medicine - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Human clinical development is putting one of aging biology's most closely watched proteins on the biotechnology radar

New York, NY – September 30, 2026 – Klotho is quickly becoming one of the more interesting names in longevity research. What started largely as a research question around aging and biological decline is now moving closer to the clinic. Scientists have linked alpha-Klotho to a wide range of processes tied to aging, including inflammation, oxidative stress, fibrosis, cardiovascular health, mineral metabolism and neurological function. The big shift is that researchers are no longer looking only at what Klotho does in the laboratory. Klothea Bio, for example, launched a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study of AKL003, an alpha-Klotho mRNA therapeutic designed to increase circulating Klotho levels. The trial is examining safety, tolerability and changes in Klotho levels and related biomarkers. That puts the field at an important inflection point: the next question is whether the biology can translate into measurable benefits in people. Healthcare companies active this week include: Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ), BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI).

The potential market is substantial, but Klotho is still an early-stage story and there is no approved Klotho-based therapy today. That distinction matters. The opportunity comes from the much larger longevity and age-related disease markets that could open up if Klotho-based treatments eventually prove safe and effective. Some industry estimates put the global anti-aging market above $85 billion in 2025, with projections approaching $120 billion by 2030. Broader estimates for advanced therapeutics targeting aging and wellness put that market at roughly $154.9 billion in 2024 and project it to reach approximately $275.4 billion by 2035. If clinical research continues to produce encouraging results, Klotho could become part of a much bigger movement toward extending healthspan and treating diseases associated with aging. For investors watching the next wave of biotechnology, the story is worth following closely-but the clinical data will ultimately determine how far the opportunity can go.

Key market points why this sector deserves immediate attention:

Human Clinical Validation: Phase 1/1b Klotho programs are beginning to generate human safety and biomarker data-an important transition from laboratory research to clinical development. Massive Longevity Market: The broader anti-aging market is estimated at $85B+ in 2025, with projections approaching $120B by 2030. Broad Biological Potential: Klotho has been associated with pathways involving inflammation, oxidative stress, fibrosis, mineral metabolism and neurovascular function, potentially creating multiple therapeutic applications. Next-Generation Delivery: mRNA and other delivery technologies could provide new approaches for increasing Klotho expression, addressing one of the field's central development challenges. Large Commercial Expansion Potential: The broader advanced therapeutics aging-and-wellness market is projected to reach $275.35B by 2035, providing a substantial addressable market if Klotho-based therapies ultimately demonstrate clinical value.

Note: The $120B and $275.35B figures are projections for broader anti-aging/aging-and-wellness markets, not forecasts for Klotho products specifically.

Avaí Bio and Austrianova Successfully Encapsulate GMP-Quality Klotho-Producing Cells, Achieve Robust Klotho Secretion – Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ) (“Avaí” or the“Company”) an emerging biotech developing transformative cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging, together with its joint venture partner Austrianova, today announced the successful encapsulation of GMP-quality Klotho-producing cells in the joint venture's signature technology, Cell-in-a-Box® capsules.

After the successful completion of comprehensive adventitious agent and viral testing of its GMP Master Cell Bank (MCB), from which its Working Cell Bank (WCB) was recently established, Avaí Bio and global biotech, Austrianova, have completed an important milestone in the development of the Company's genetically modified α-Klotho-producing cell line. Initial studies have demonstrated that the encapsulated cells remain viable, produce, and secrete high levels of the Klotho protein from within the capsules into the surrounding culture media.

This is a key functional objective of the platform. These results indicate that the capsule membrane supports both long-term cell containment and effective release of the therapeutic protein.

The achievement represents a significant technical milestone for the joint venture's Klotho cell therapy program, providing the first confirmation that Klotho-expressing cells manufactured and banked under Austrianova's GMP process can be successfully incorporated into the Cell-in-a-Box® delivery platform while maintaining their biological function.

“Our latest results demonstrate that Klotho-producing cells from the Working Cell Bank can be successfully encapsulated and express (produce) and secrete substantial amounts of the Klotho protein following encapsulation,” said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Avaí Bio.

“These findings validate a critical component of our development strategy by confirming that the therapeutic cells remain functional within the Cell-in-a-Box® capsules and can release the target protein into the surrounding environment.”

Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Austrianova, said,“With successful encapsulation and confirmation of Klotho secretion now achieved, the program will advance to capsule expansion and optimization studies. These activities will evaluate growth characteristics, long-term functionality, and production performance of encapsulated Klotho-producing cells under conditions designed to support future development milestones.”

This latest milestone reported by the joint venture, Klothonova, a Nevada-based company equally owned by Avaí Bio and Austrianova's affiliate, SG Austria Pte. Ltd, place the company well on track to develop a sustainable, long term production and delivery of α-Klotho-often referred to as the“longevity protein,” a central regulatory protein that is well documented for its anti-aging and protective effects on organs-in patients using Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell-based therapies. CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avaí Bio at: news/

In other recent developments and happenings in the biotech industry include:

BioAge Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, recently announced that the first participant has been dosed in QUELL-DME, a randomized, controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating once-daily oral BGE-102 in adults with diabetic macular edema (DME). The approximately 180-participant study will evaluate BGE-102 both as monotherapy and in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF therapy, with change in best-corrected visual acuity at week 12 as the primary endpoint. BGE-102 is a structurally novel, once-daily oral NLRP3 inhibitor.

“NLRP3 is a compelling target in DME because it sits upstream of the inflammation that drives vascular leakage and vision loss. The disease affects about one million people in the United States and is a leading cause of vision loss in working-age adults. Standard care still requires repeated injections into the eye; many patients delay starting treatment, miss doses, or never achieve adequate disease control,” said Kristen Fortney, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of BioAge.“QUELL-DME asks a straightforward question: can once-daily oral BGE-102 improve vision? Dosing the first participant marks an important milestone for the program. The trial's results will also guide development in other NLRP3-driven retinal diseases, including geographic atrophy.”

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, last month reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and recent business highlights.

“We are executing a focused strategy to build a leading hematology company, which starts with bringing RYTELO to more eligible patients impacted by LR-MDS in the U.S. Our team delivered a third consecutive quarter of RYTELO demand growth, and in the first half of 2026, grew net revenue by 24% while decreasing total operating expenses by 4% compared to the same period last year,” said Harout Semerjian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geron.“With an estimated 8,000 second-line LR-MDS patients in the U.S., we see a meaningful opportunity to continue growing demand for RYTELO in 2026 and beyond. We also have the opportunity to create additional long-term value by expanding access to RYTELO in other geographies, advancing our Phase 3 IMpactMF trial in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis and pursuing strategic innovation to develop and commercialize new therapies for people living with blood cancers.”

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DNLI) recently reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided business highlights.

“We are excited by the positive response to our AVLAYAH launch from the Hunter syndrome community and the physicians caring for these patients. It reflects years of partnership with patients, families, advocacy organizations and investigators, together with the outstanding execution of our commercial team,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Denali Therapeutics.“This quarter marks an important step in Denali's growth. AVLAYAH establishes our commercial foundation, validates our TransportVehicle platform and supports the continued expansion of our portfolio of medicines. During the quarter, we also advanced two TransportVehicle-enabled programs into clinical development, expanding our Alzheimer's disease pipeline. We believe this combination of a commercial business, a broad clinical pipeline and a scalable platform uniquely positions Denali to deliver sustainable value.”

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